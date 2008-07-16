Carmack Talks: From id/EA To Mac Gaming And PS3 Programming

We had a chance yesterday to sit down with id's John Carmack and Tim Willits as well as Electronic Arts' David DeMartini to talk over the freshly minted deal between Electronic Arts and id Software. The deal, he tells us, is for just Rage. id has never, apparently, signed a multi-game deal with a publisher. In fact, Activision is still signed to release the next Wolfenstein.

Check out our four -part interview to hear the three talk about the deal, id's new engine and new game, the future of Doom and other interesting tidbits.