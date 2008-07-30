EA's Command & Conquer-based squad shooter, Tiberium, was looking alright when first unveiled earlier in the year. And yet, it wasn't at E3. Why? Probably because there was nothing to show, with EA quietly announcing during their earnings conference call today that the game's not due until the 2010 financial year. Which is anywhere from April 2009 to March 2010. Technically this is a "delay", since the game was originally slated to appear later this year, but, yeah. It was never really going to make it in 2008.
C&C Tiberium Not Due Until 2009-2010
I think it would have been a massive mistake to release the game this year. I think that the extra time can only make the game better and since its an EA developed game...anything that makes the game better should be taken by the truckload :)
Hopefully this can go against the trend and be a good 1st part game from EA. I don't want to see C&C die a slow painful death.
Some of these Captcha things are so stupid =/