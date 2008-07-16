The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

CEO Ben Feder On Turning Things Around At Take-Two

Take-Two CEO Ben Feder is not a gamer, unless you're talking Carnival Games. He and Board chairman Strauss Zelnick were brought in as turnaround experts during some very low times at Take-Two. The SEC was investigating, the company wasn't profitable, and many people were wondering if it could weather the storms.

Now, it's a different story — Grand Theft Auto IV and BioShock are some of the highest-rated titles on Metacritic, and Take-Two is the number three publisher in the industry. The turnaround strategy seems to be working.

