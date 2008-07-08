Check Out SoulCalibur IV's Darth Vader Stage In Action

With all this talk about Star Wars characters in your SoulCalibur IV, it's easy to forget that, yes, you can play as other SC on the Star Wars stages. Like, here Mitsurugi and Siegfried battle it out on the PS3 Darth Vader's stage. Neato stuff happening in the background.
Soul Calibre IV's Starwars Stage [Aeropause]
