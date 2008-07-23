Check Out The Wrath Of The Lich King Talent Preview

The second expansion to Blizzard's World of Warcraft can't be too far away. The beta's in full swing, the dev is pumping out news on a daily basis and now, it's gone and put up the WotLK talent trees for all ten classes. That's right, none of this dribble-it-out rubbish that came with The Burning Crusade.
So, what can you expect? Protection paladins with an instant attack. Warriors dual-wielding two-handed weapons. Warlocks with a fireball that can penetrate a paladin's bubble. Death knights that can come back as a ghoul.
All this, and more, beyond the link.
Talent Calculators [World of Warcraft]
