Chrono Trigger DS Screens

You've seen the Chrono Trigger DS trailer. Now look at the first screens of the Super-Nintendo-game-turned-DS-game. And yes, it looks pretty much like the SNES version, but the DS version will make use of the Touch Screen. Hit the jump for another two smallish screens.
???????????DS??????? [Dengeki Online]
