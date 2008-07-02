The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Chrono Trigger *Might* Be Coming To The Nintendo DS

We know that the very suggestion of a Chrono Trigger port, remake or sequel for just about any platform (that isn't a mobile phone) might just make your head swim or various body parts explode with delight. Therefore, we'd like to ask that you sit down for the duration of this post. Pregnant women and those operating heavy machinery are advised not to read further. Instead, a friend read it to you.

Okay, here's the deal. We're hearing that in the new issue of Jump magazine, Square Enix has announced Chrono Trigger DS for a Winter release in Japan. Currently, that rumour and a very shady scan is all we got. Rock gently while repeating to yourself "This is a rumour, this is a rumour" until we get some sort of confirmation.

Thanks to Jay and Tim for the heads up.

Comments

  • Lamito Guest

    My DS just became valuable.

    0
  • Oblivion Guest

    God I want one !!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles