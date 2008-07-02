Chrono Trigger *Might* Be Coming To The Nintendo DS

We know that the very suggestion of a Chrono Trigger port, remake or sequel for just about any platform (that isn't a mobile phone) might just make your head swim or various body parts explode with delight. Therefore, we'd like to ask that you sit down for the duration of this post. Pregnant women and those operating heavy machinery are advised not to read further. Instead, a friend read it to you.

Okay, here's the deal. We're hearing that in the new issue of Jump magazine, Square Enix has announced Chrono Trigger DS for a Winter release in Japan. Currently, that rumour and a very shady scan is all we got. Rock gently while repeating to yourself "This is a rumour, this is a rumour" until we get some sort of confirmation.

Thanks to Jay and Tim for the heads up.