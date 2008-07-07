Chrono Trigger Site Debuts in Japan

Hi everybody. Lots of you tipped us off to the countdown at Chrono Trigger's Japanese website. Technical difficulties over here, compounded by the short weekend, meant I couldn't get advance word out to you in time. But there's the screenshot above, with two seconds left, to prove I was watching!!!

The site has now transitioned to a flash movie introducing the various characters in the game. FYI, the North American Chrono Trigger DS site still has the clock ticking, but no countdown yet.

