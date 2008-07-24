Classy, Classy Shadaloo Street Fighter Shirts

Yup. They're not just classy. They're classy classy. They're part of an upcoming Street Fighter II line by Triumvir, which will be out later in the year. These shirts, however, (also available in black, with matching caps) will be available this week at Comic Con. If you've always harboured a desire to be part of Bison's shady gang but lacked the physical chops, these are the safe, legal option for those feeling the need to nevertheless "represent".

[via highsnobiety]