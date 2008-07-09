Epic's Cliff Bleszinski doesn't want much. All it takes to make him happy is a puppy to eat, a gun with a chainsaw on the end and a control pad with fewer buttons. Least, that's what he told CVG, saying "I hope if there's a new Xbox that there'll be fewer buttons on the controller...This is purely me speculating in my own realm of game development, but if you look at a controller right now it looks like an alien spaceship". So what's The Cliffster's ideal controller? We'd like to think it's one with two buttons. Press B to shoot, press A to awesome.
Cliff Bleszinski Wants Fewer Buttons
