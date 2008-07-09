The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Cliff Bleszinski Wants Fewer Buttons

Epic's Cliff Bleszinski doesn't want much. All it takes to make him happy is a puppy to eat, a gun with a chainsaw on the end and a control pad with fewer buttons. Least, that's what he told CVG, saying "I hope if there's a new Xbox that there'll be fewer buttons on the controller...This is purely me speculating in my own realm of game development, but if you look at a controller right now it looks like an alien spaceship". So what's The Cliffster's ideal controller? We'd like to think it's one with two buttons. Press B to shoot, press A to awesome.

CliffyB: Fewer buttons on next Xbox pad, please [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles