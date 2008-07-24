Closing The Book On LotRO Volume One

Volume 1 of the Lord of the Rings Online Saga is coming to a close, but before Turbine plunges players into the Mines of Moria with the game's first expansion, they've got some loose ends to tie up. To that end they've just released the last free content update of the first volume, Book 14: Ring-Forge of Eregion. Story is key with LotRO, and Book 14 will see a series of live events centering around epic battles with Amarthiel's minions, with Turbine Game Masters stepping into the shoes of Amarthiel herself.

Along with the live events, Book 14 introduces a series of quest lines involving holding the forces of Angmar at bay, which when completed a certain number of times on each server unlock special server-wide content, similar to World of Warcraft's AQ events. Prove your server is the best and be absolutely flooded by assholes who just want to see the new content they weren't around to help unlock. I say thee woot. Hit the jump for full details.

2007 PC MMO Game of the Year* Introduces Sixth Content Update for Subscribers

WESTWOOD, MA - July 23, 2008 - Turbine, Inc. announced the details of the sixth content update for subscribers to The Lord of the Rings Online™: Shadows of Angmar™. Book 14: Ring-forge of Eregion delivers the climax to the epic story from Volume I of The Lord of the Rings Online (LOTRO). The story takes centre stage in Book 14 with several new storytelling mechanics combined with live in-world events that allow players to work together to be part of the rise and fall of Amarthiel at the Ring-forges of Eregion! This will unlock the prelude quests that will lead players to the Mines of Moria™, the first expansion pack to the 2007 PC MMO Game of the Year* scheduled to be released this fall. Book 14: Ring-forge of Eregion is now available to subscribers of The Lord of the Rings Online in North America and Europe.

"The Lord of the Rings Online is one of the only MMOs to successfully integrate story into game play," said Jeffrey Steefel, Executive Producer of The Lord of the Rings Online. "With Book 14 we continue to create new ways for players to experience the epic story in Middle-earth from the dramatic moments unfolding throughout the story to the new adventure instances that require players to work together across their server to unlock new content and advance the story. The live events planned in Book 14 will provide incredibly dynamic adventures for our players and set the tone for our journey this fall into the Mines of Moria."

NEW FEATURES:

Ø The Finale of the Epic Story - As the epic story of Volume I reaches its climax, Book 14 will take LOTRO's unique storytelling to a new level. The story continues as Laerdan leaves for Mirobel, the Ring-forges of Hollin, to reforge the ring Narchuil. Players will set out after him and engage in an epic battle with Amarthiel's minions that ultimately reveals the true enemy. The story will use several new storytelling mechanics and feature a series of live events hosted by Turbine's Game Masters who will be playing the role of Amarthiel.

Ø New Battlefield Adventure Instances - Book 14 introduces a new style of gameplay for LOTRO through a series of 6-player experiences calling on the heroes of Middle-earth to hold the line against the invading forces of Angmar. Players across each world must complete a series of chained quests a certain number of times in order to unlock additional content for the entire server.

Ø New Animation Technology - LOTRO continues to improve the award-winning experience for players with major improvements to player animations and the introduction of new emotes for Monster Players.