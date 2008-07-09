Comic Explains Why Solid Snake Never Gets Any Fox Tail

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You'd think with the raw sexuality that Solid Snake oozes in every episode of Metal Gear that he'd be swatting away the ladies with baseball bat or, at the very least, tranquilising them and moving their unconscious bodies to less conspicuous locations. It's not like he hasn't come across his share of foxes who could use some post-traumatic stress relief. Sure, there may not be a lot of time for love on the battlefield, but according to the philosopher Pat Benatar, love is a battlefield. Given that, we'd think Snake's romantic adventures would be a natural spin off for the series.

Kotaku reader Michal's comic, however, might help explain why Snake strikes out with the women of Metal Gear Solid in a spin on this theory about Old Snake's shortcomings. I guess, technically, it's NSFW, so proceed with caution.

Sorry, Old Snake. That's a tough hand you've been dealt.

Full sized version at Michal's deviantArt space.

Bear's Beer Talk [deviantArt]

