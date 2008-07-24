Comic-Con: We've Arrived

Comic-Con may not officially start until tomorrow but the wheels of big Comic business are already rolling. This afternoon alone we met with folks from several publishers and developers to check out upcoming projects. Stay tuned later tonight for McWhertor's reports from the San Diego Convention Center.

He'll be covering all things video game related over the next five days, bringing you details from the show floor, live blogs from Comic-Con panels and all the news that breaks from Capcom, EA, Activision, Konami and much, much more.

For those attending, let us know in the comments what Sailor Moon character you'll be dressed as.