Court Denies Injunction To Retirement Group In Acti-Blizz Merger

Shareholders are expected to approve Activision's pending merger with Vivendi with a vote on July 8th, and now one more obstacle has been cleared: the Delaware Court of Chancery has denied a request for a preliminary injunction on behalf of Wayne County Employees' Retirement System, who sued in April because it, as a group, opposed the merger.

The Wayne County group had claimed that it was getting short-ended in the deal, not gaining all the benefits from the combination that it could. The court will not allow the Wayne County group's lawsuit to impede the merger, which is highly likely to be approved across the board. Activision's full announcement follows the jump.

