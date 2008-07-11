D3 Publisher's E3 Line Up - Onechanbara And Friends

After announcing that they're bringing the bikini-clad, cowboy hat-wearing, zombie shooting Onechanbara to North America yesterday, does D3 Publisher have any other games featured at E3 that really matter? I suppose it depends on who you ask. Me? I'm excited about Puzzle Quest: Galactrix for Live Arcade, DS, and PC, but I am the puzzly sort. Anime fans might enjoy Naruto: Clash of the Ninja Revolution 2 for the Wii, though I'd say we're all wishing they'd just advance the storyline already and give us some new characters in the states. Same with Path of the Ninja 2 for the DS. Dreamcast to DS port Bangai-O Spirits certainly isn't anything to sneeze at. Ben 10: Alien Force? Shaun the Sheep?
I suppose once you announce a game where a scantily clad woman gets splattered with zombie blood the rest of your line up looks a bit pale by comparison.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink