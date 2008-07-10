Dance Dance Revolution X In Silhouette

On November 21st, Konami's Dance Dance Revolution will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Can you believe it? It's been ten years since DDR stormed arcades and home consoles. This year, it seems Konami is releasing Dance Dance Revolution X on the PS2 and in arcades as well it seems. As both commenter Riyu and arcade site Arcade Renaissance points out, the teaser page shows a somewhat different cabinet design. Nothing's really been announced by Konami, so sit tight for more details.

