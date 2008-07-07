David Hayter Begged Konami To Change MGS4 Ending

David Hayter isn't just some voice guy. He's a voice guy who's also a Hollywood screenwriter and has penned some big movies like X-Men. While Hayter did offer praise for Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima by saying he's "certainly learned things from him, especially about ambiguity and telling a story without giving all the answers", Hayter also pointed out creative run-ins he's had with the game designer. As far back as the original Metal Gear Solid, Hayter didn't always agree with Kojima's choices. What did Hayter think of Metal Gear Solid 4's ending? Hit the jump for his opinion of where it went wrong — SPOILERS ahead!
I didn't agree with that [Snake flinching at pulling the trigger on himself]at all, and I begged them to change it, but I think it's still in the final game... I didn't buy it at all. I think it's weak for Snake to be killing other people and then not be able to kill himself when it's time. If he knows it's time, then it's time.
Point. Fair enough, fair enough. Though, we can also see how Kojima might have wanted to humanise Snake in his final moments as well.
Eds Note: Reader Zac attended the panel, and sent along these edited YouTube clips:
Personally, I'd have stayed away from the suicide thing completely. But at the same time, I wouldn't have had Snake live. Presuming every revelation made by Big Boss was revealed by some other character(s), this would have been how I dealt with Snake's death:
At Outer Haven, shortly after destroying GW and JD, Naomi reveals to Snake (through the recording) that further tests have shown he will not die from either FOXDIE in his body. Everyone eventually is gathered back aboard the Missouri, Meryl and everybody is seen laughing, celebrating. Seeing everyone else so happy, Raiden & Snake are smiling, finally content. As Raiden asks Snake something, he turns to look at Snake, who starts to fall backward. The scene is slowed way down and mute, with only devastating, depressing background music playing. As Otacon, Meryl and everybody else quickly realise what's happening they all rush toward Snake, who has his eyes closed and a smile on his face. They catch him before he hits the ground and try to wake him up, fruitless in their efforts. There is crying all around, tears are shed even from the hardest of men there. Meryl kisses Snake's forehead as a final goodbye.
Snake's cigarette (which he had been trying to smoke before infiltrating Outer Haven) is seen rolling away from him, finally burnt out.
The Scene has everybody second guessing whether FOXDIE had come back for Snake, but Otacon remarks that it was Snake's time. He had died of old age.
...
Or something like that. :)