David Hayter Begged Konami To Change MGS4 Ending

David Hayter isn't just some voice guy. He's a voice guy who's also a Hollywood screenwriter and has penned some big movies like X-Men. While Hayter did offer praise for Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima by saying he's "certainly learned things from him, especially about ambiguity and telling a story without giving all the answers", Hayter also pointed out creative run-ins he's had with the game designer. As far back as the original Metal Gear Solid, Hayter didn't always agree with Kojima's choices. What did Hayter think of Metal Gear Solid 4's ending? Hit the jump for his opinion of where it went wrong — SPOILERS ahead!

I didn't agree with that [Snake flinching at pulling the trigger on himself]at all, and I begged them to change it, but I think it's still in the final game... I didn't buy it at all. I think it's weak for Snake to be killing other people and then not be able to kill himself when it's time. If he knows it's time, then it's time.

Point. Fair enough, fair enough. Though, we can also see how Kojima might have wanted to humanise Snake in his final moments as well.

Eds Note: Reader Zac attended the panel, and sent along these edited YouTube clips: