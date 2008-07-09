David Hayter Has 'Massive Respect' For Hideo Kojima

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

David Hayter does not have problems with the Metal Gear Solid franchise or Hideo Kojima. Sure, he might've disagreed with the some choices, but hey, that's natural. Hayter's a creative guy, not some mindless drone, and there are bound to be times when people don't see eye-to-eye. Setting the record straight, Hayter writes over at the IMDB boards:

This is patently ridiculous. I love those games immensely and have nothing but massive respect for Mr. Kojima. I did mention one disagreement I had regarding the climax of the game, a question of character, but this is just par for the course when many people work on the same piece.

From the videos we posted, it certainly seemed like Hayter was joking. And besides, what's wrong about disagreeing? A man's entitled to his opinion, and Kojima is free to make the game however he sees fit. That doesn't mean there's any ill feelings! Hit the jump for the full message:

Everyone,

Apparently, the people at 1up dot com have taken some of the things I jokingly said at the Anime Expo 08 panel and made it sound like I had problems with the Metal Gear series and Mr. Kojima's work.

This is patently ridiculous. I love those games immensely and have nothing but massive respect for Mr. Kojima. I did mention one disagreement I had regarding the climax of the game, a question of character, but this is just par for the course when many people work on the same piece.

Anyway, I'm sure I don't have to remind any of you out there, but please don't take half the stuff you read on-line seriously.

Thanks,

David Hayter

See, this is why I don't do public appearances... (From DH) [IMDB Thanks, Jim!]

