David Perry Thinks E3 Is Broken, Stupid

And the E3 post-mortems continue! Latest to chime in with his 2c is swarthy heart-throb David Perry, who thinks E3 is stupid. And broken. And an embarrassment. And diluted. And...look, we'll just let David explain:

If there aren't dramatic changes to the format and staff, I'm never going again...The concept is broken, it's expensive, messages are diluted, consumers are ignored (remembering that the future of this industry is direct connections with consumers - not retailers), the ticket policies are stupid, and if the entire industry worldwide doesn't participate, it's not real anyway.

Tough words! Tough, but true. Who'll be next to let us know of E3's impending demise? Stay tuned!

