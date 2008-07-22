The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

David Perry Thinks E3 Is Broken, Stupid

And the E3 post-mortems continue! Latest to chime in with his 2c is swarthy heart-throb David Perry, who thinks E3 is stupid. And broken. And an embarrassment. And diluted. And...look, we'll just let David explain:

If there aren't dramatic changes to the format and staff, I'm never going again...The concept is broken, it's expensive, messages are diluted, consumers are ignored (remembering that the future of this industry is direct connections with consumers - not retailers), the ticket policies are stupid, and if the entire industry worldwide doesn't participate, it's not real anyway.

Tough words! Tough, but true. Who'll be next to let us know of E3's impending demise? Stay tuned!

Perry: E3 is an embarrassment [GI.biz]

Comments

  • Shane Guest

    "chief creative officer at Acclaim" - isn't that an oxymoron? Anyway, when was the last time that David Perry was even involved in a game that was shown at an E3? You know what's broken, stupid and irrelevent, Acclaim, that's what. :p

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles