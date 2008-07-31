Dawn Of War II Cinematic Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I know, I know, 100% cinematic trailers are normally something to be complained about from the tallest branches of the whiney tree. But the first Dawn of War packed an intro movie that's up there with the best of all time, so it's only fair to showcase this clip, from the sequel, which may or may not be the game's intro but is fun to watch regardless.

