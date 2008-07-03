Day of Defeat: Source Gets Steam Achievements, New Map

If there's one company that knows how to extend the life out of a game, it's Valve. Case in point? The new Day of Defeat: Source update that just hit. Yeah, remember that game? The Palermo Update, as it's called, brings a slew of goodies that Team Fortress 2 players have been enjoying for a while now, including 51 new Steam Achievements, more detailed player stats and Steam Community features. Even more bonus? The new "Palermo" map and a new, post-kill freeze cam.

Personally, my favourite thing about the new update is that it reminds me that Day of Defeat: Source exists. It's like getting a free game! Again. More details at the official update page.

