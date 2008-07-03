Day of Defeat: Source Gets Steam Achievements, New Map

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If there's one company that knows how to extend the life out of a game, it's Valve. Case in point? The new Day of Defeat: Source update that just hit. Yeah, remember that game? The Palermo Update, as it's called, brings a slew of goodies that Team Fortress 2 players have been enjoying for a while now, including 51 new Steam Achievements, more detailed player stats and Steam Community features. Even more bonus? The new "Palermo" map and a new, post-kill freeze cam.

Personally, my favourite thing about the new update is that it reminds me that Day of Defeat: Source exists. It's like getting a free game! Again. More details at the official update page.

Day of Defeat: Source Palermo Update [Steam]

