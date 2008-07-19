The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dead Rising Wii Is Easier, No Photo Mode

Some details to go with the raw announcement from the other day. The Dead Rising Wii port will be known not as Dead Rising Wii, but as...drum roll...Dead Rising: Zombie Sacrifice. Brilliant. The changes extend past the name, however. For starters, Otis' real-time missions are gone. Instead, you'll get 3-4 sub-missions to tackle before taking on one of the major "plotline" quests, a much more linear - and less frustrating - system than that found on the 360 version. The camera's also been changed, from behind-and-above-Frank to the view/style employed in Resident Evil 4. Because of this, they've removed the photo mode, as apparently it just wasn't working. Finally, they've added new enemies, new weapons, and new waggle controls to make the most of both of them. And that's it! No release date info or anything like that, so for now, that's all you get.

What's New in Wii Dead Rising [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles