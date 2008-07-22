Dead Rising Wii Is Official, Brilliantly Renamed

By now, you're likely well aware that Dead Rising is coming to Nintendo's Wii platform. It's coming this summer with a new "improved" save system, a lower zombie count and quite possibly the best name ever in Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop.

Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop which has "pretty good for a Wii game" graphics is touted as "taking advantage of the same proven technology that brought Resident Evil 4 so successfully to Wii". Whether that simply means a Wii Remote driven control scheme with zombie killing accuracy or something else more technical, we're not sure. We don't know computers.

CAPCOM® ANNOUNCES DEAD RISINGTM: CHOP TIL YOU DROP

Wii Gamers Prepare For a Zombie Invasion

SAN MATEO, Calif. — July 21, 2008 — Capcom®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced that Dead Rising™: Chop Till You Drop is in development for the Wii™ home video game system. Based on the critically acclaimed Dead Rising™, which has sold in excess of one million units since its release in 2006, Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop is scheduled to hit store shelves this Winter.

Taking advantage of the same proven technology that brought Resident Evil® 4 so successfully to Wii, Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop delivers a more immersive, intuitive and interactive experience as players use the Wii Remote to shoot, slash and bludgeon their way through a zombie infested shopping mall, fighting for survival.

Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop follows the harrowing tale of Frank West, an overly zealous freelance journalist on a hunt for the scoop of a lifetime. In pursuit of a juicy lead, he makes his way to the small suburban town of Willamette only to find that it has become overrun by zombies. Frank escapes to the local shopping mall, thinking it will be a bastion of safety but it turns out to be anything but. It will be a true struggle to survive the endless stream of enemies, but players will have full reign of a realistic shopping centre and its varied stores offering an endless supply of real and makeshift weapons to fight off the flesh-hungry mob. If Frank is running low on health he can pay a visit to one of the many restaurants or cafes for a meal in order to restore his energy and continue the fight.

The game is split into a series of individual cases, all of which Frank must complete in order to gain vital information that will allow him to piece together the truth behind the horrendous epidemic. In addition to the cases, players will be faced with the dilemma of deciding the rescue priority of the residents of Wilamette who also sought sanctuary in the mall. Depending on the player's skill, some may not be so fortunate as each rescue needs to be undertaken in a set time period, therefore players may need to delay completion of a case in order to save a fellow human.

Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop's infectious humor delivers some welcome relief from the incessant tide of zombies with players able to dress Frank up in a variety of comedic costumes and take on the undead hordes with a selection of improvised and sometimes highly ineffective weapons such as a toy sword or a football.

Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop includes the following features:

• Utilizes the same engine as Resident Evil 4 Wii edition.

• New level of interaction - aim and fire guns, swing and throw weapons and shake off zombie attacks with added Wii Remote functionality

• Huge environment - expansive indoor and outdoor areas of the mall provide a variety of different locations to explore

• Improved save functionality allows for more seamless gameplay

• Hoards of enemies on screen at once resulting in non-stop, pulse-pounding action

• Anything in the mall is at Frank's disposal

• Grab environmental objects like umbrellas and benches to use as improvised weapons

• Snatch items from different stores to use as weapons including golf clubs, lawnmowers, frying pans and more

• Consume food and drink to revive health