Dead Rising Wii vs. Dead Rising Xbox 360

Over at website Wii Fanboy, they've done a nice job of comparing how Dead Rising will look on the Wii versus the Xbox 360 original. While obviously it doesn't pack the horsepower that the Xbox 360 version does (well, duh), Capcom appears to have done a nice job as making the Wii experience look as close as possible to the Xbox 360. Big props for that.
Dead Rising: Compare 'til you drop [Wii Fanboy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink