Dead Rising Wii vs. Dead Rising Xbox 360

Over at website Wii Fanboy, they've done a nice job of comparing how Dead Rising will look on the Wii versus the Xbox 360 original. While obviously it doesn't pack the horsepower that the Xbox 360 version does (well, duh), Capcom appears to have done a nice job as making the Wii experience look as close as possible to the Xbox 360. Big props for that.

