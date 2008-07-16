Dead Rising... For The Wii!

And you thought all the crazy shit was happening in LA. The latest issue of Famitsu brings word of a new Dead Rising game. But it's not a spin-off, per se, nor is it the probably-Vegas-bound Dead Rising 2, it's...a Wii version. And a direct (well, as good as they can get it) port of the 360 original to boot. With zombie-wrestling waggle and everything. Before you ask why, ask yourself why not. It worked for Res 4, you can't blame Capcom for trying! Scans are after the jump if you're in a state of disbelief.

