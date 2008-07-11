Deep Silver's Ride To Hell - GTA Easy Rider?

UK publisher Deep Silver is set to make their U.S. debut in a big way with the announcement of Road To Hell, a free-roaming action game that explores West Coast biker culture in late 1960's - think Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson in Easy Rider. Ride with your biker gang across the American West, protecting your turf and defending your brothers, both human and mechanical. I get tingly just thinking about it.

"Ride to Hell is one of Deep Silver's largest global multiplatform game launches to date and one that will put Deep Silver on the map in the US", says Hannes Seifert, Managing Director at the Deep Silver development studio. "Ride to Hell captures the spirit of the biker movement in the 1960s, while delivering an authentic, action-packed game play experience".

The game promises to capture the late-1960's feel in both art style and music, which means if Steppenwolf doesn't appear on the soundtrack someone is getting fired. Ride To Hell is being developed for the PC and "next-gen consoles" for a mid-2009 release.

Live Free or Die Young

DEEP SILVER ANNOUNCES 'RIDE TO HELL'

"Live Free or Die Young"

DEEP SILVER ANNOUNCES 'RIDE TO HELL': A BRAND NEW MULTI-PLATFORM GAME FOR INTERNATIONAL RELEASE

Hermosa Beach, CA July 8th, 2008: Global video game developer and publisher Deep Silver today released early details of its very first US bound title 'Ride to Hell' produced by their internal development studio.

The game is set in the last years of the roaring 1960's, a time of Sex, Drugs and Rock 'N Roll. The biker movement, rock music and the hippie counterculture all add to the fascinating atmosphere to be experienced in 'Ride to Hell'.

Action loaded from the very start with free roaming environments, players can immerse themselves in the liberty and freedom of riding full throttle with their gang on a multitude of different vehicles through the dusty flats of Western America. Protecting their turf, their brothers and their machines from rival gangs is just a taste of what this epic game will involve.

'Ride to Hell' is not for the faint hearted; it's aimed heavily at the player who wants to become fully involved in the original West Coast biker culture. With its hard drinking, bare knuckle environment, this is as close to the action as you can get.

In a movie style production model, the internal Deep Silver studio is teaming up with leading creative companies such as Eutechnyx, Perspective Studios, and others, to bring the authentic and massive game world of 'Ride to Hell' to life.

"The Deep Silver development team has worked on some of the greatest and grittiest, freeform-style games to ever hit the market," Cathy Tische, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Deep Silver, Inc. "They are pulling out all the stops to bring the biker gang world alive in Ride to Hell, from the 1960s art style, music and scenery to the completely raw and intense game play."

"Ride to Hell is one of Deep Silver's largest global multiplatform game launches to date and one that will put Deep Silver on the map in the US," says Hannes Seifert, Managing Director at the Deep Silver development studio. "Ride to Hell captures the spirit of the biker movement in the 1960s, while delivering an authentic, action-packed game play experience."

'Ride to Hell' - This brand new multi-platform game has been in development for over a year and is due for a worldwide release simultaneously on next gen consoles and PC in the 2nd Quarter of 2009.

Official game site: http://ridetohell.deepsilver.com