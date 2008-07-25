Delays Continue For Burnout Paradise Xbox 360 'Cagney' Update

Criterion is now "aiming", as it says, for an early August release for its long-awaited "Cagney" update to Burnout Paradise on Xbox 360. The developer had originally announced a July 10th release date, but now says August 4th is the "EARLIEST" (caps Criterion's) that it can be expected to be available.

The update rolled out onto PS3 on time, marking almost an entire month's delay for Xbox 360 users. "We're in the final stages of testing the revised version and will announce a concrete date as soon as we have one", wrote Criterion on its developer blog.

The update contains 70 challenges, new online game modes — Marked Man, Stunt Run and Road Rage — the Live Page and Calendar, new cars, liveries and what the developers describe as a "mountain" of smaller improvements.

Full explanation post-jump:

Here's a quick post on the Xbox 360 version of our forthcoming software update. We're still not able to provide a concrete date on this awesome FREE update. We're in the final stages of testing the revised version and will announce a concrete date as soon as we have one. We're currently aiming for 4th August. That's the EARLIEST we can expect it to be available. Many apologies to those keenly awaiting this pack. As always, we're trying to get this to you as quickly as possible. We hope you can hold on a little longer for our brand new online game modes (Marked Man, Stunt Run and Road Rage), the Live Page and Calendar, our new cars, liveries, 70 Challenges and a mountain of smaller improvements. More news here soon.

