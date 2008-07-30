The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Denis Dyack Explains Too Human (In Bed)

Watch as Silicon Knights' Denis Dyack exercises Herculean strength of willpower, describing the concept behind his Xbox 360 game Too Human to women in underthings, maintaining constant eye contact. Penthouse Pets Heather Vandeven and Jaime Lynn are wooed and wowed by the concept of cybernetic Norse mythology, a story told in two parts.

You're not still reading, obviously, but keep an eye peeled for our similar line of interviews coming soon. They'll feature myself and Mike Fahey in Craftmatic adjustable beds interviewing industry luminaries in our PJs. As soon as someone agrees, we'll start filming. Any day now...

Denis Dyack Explains Too Human To Our Penthouse Pets, Part 1 [Das Gamer]

