Dexter Game Coming To iPhones

Well this certainly explains why Showtime Networks and Mark Ecko Entertainment were so reluctant to announce a platform when they revealed the game based off the forensic scientist / serial killer show Dexter. At a Comic-Con panel discussing the show, Mark Ecko himself appeared to drop details on the upcoming title, which as it turns out will be an episodic affair appearing exclusively on the iPhone and iPod Touch - not exactly what we were expecting, but considering the quality of some of the early iPhone game offerings still a rather intriguing prospect.

While no gameplay was shown, Ecko revealed that the game would feature touch screen gesture controls, as well as incorporating text messages and phone calls in order to heighten the sense of immersion.

