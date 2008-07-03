Diablo III Producer - 'Colour Is Your Friend'

Yes, Diablo III is going to be much more vivid and vibrant than its predecessors, a fact that has some fans signing a petition against the shinier, happier art direction - now with over fifteen thousand signatures. Tracey John over at MTV Multiplayer spoke with Diablo III lead producer Keith Lee about the during the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational in Paris this past weekend, who defended the move towards a brighter, more colourful Diablo.
"One of the things that we considered when we were working on the visuals for 'Diablo III' is the fact that colour is your friend. We feel that colour actually helps to create a lot of highlights in the game so that there is contrast. A great analogy is like in 'Lord of the Rings' — not everything is dark. It allows you to see what a creepy dungeon can be like but if everything is dark it doesn't allow you to have a lot of contrast."
Lee also explains that they want players excited to enter and explore new areas, rather that simply provide the same dark environments over and over again.
Lee does admit that fan feedback is a major factor in how Blizzard develops titles. It'll be interesting to see what impact - if any - the petition has on the development of the game.
'Diablo III' Producer Justifies Controversial Art Direction: 'Colour Is Your Friend' [MTV Multiplayer]
It is not only about colour, it is also about the unique atmoshphere of diablo, and most importantly the unique gameplay. It is worthy mentioning first that D2's atmosphere was less dark and gloomy than the one found in D1, playing D1 at night was bringing feelings of doomness, despair, and evil. And all those feelings lined up with a perfect soundtrack. D2 brought the open are spaces, the colours, but still despite it ruined the ''sinister'' atmosphere of D1, it brought some innovations - more dynamic gameplay, more classes, flexibility in items, better graphics (more detail), and the sountrack sucessfully matched the different environments. Both D1 and D2 were much more realistic than what we see in D3. Graphics in D3 is the biggest disappointment to me as a hardcore fan of diablo, just take a look at the bestiary section of the blizzard's diablo site and see the sceletons - they don't look scary at all, but funny and cartoonish. The world of D2 was colourful but not cheerful, D3 shows color and happyiness, the feeling of doomness and despair seems to be gone forever. And it is unrealistic, Blizzard cannot defraud diablo fans that they have not been influenced by the success of WOW, it is just not trustworthy. Diablo and WOW are different concepts, that appeal to different audiences, do not mix up those!