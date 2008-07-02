Dick Smith Bargains: Dark Messiah, Battlefield 2 & FEAR For Less Than $10

While the insanely cheap Halo 3 Xbox 360 pricing at Dick Smith may have been hit and miss, the retailer's game sale is not. If you're in the mood for some first-person sword and sorcery, the store is selling Ubisoft's Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for a paltry $5, Lego Star Wars on 360 for $10 and The Darkness on PS3 for $24.

There are quite a few discounted games available - you can find the full list, taken from EcoGamer, after the jump.

Massive Dick Smith Sale Is Updated [EcoGamer, thanks Anthony]