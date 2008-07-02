The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dick Smith Bargains: Dark Messiah, Battlefield 2 & FEAR For Less Than $10

d_messiah_left.jpgWhile the insanely cheap Halo 3 Xbox 360 pricing at Dick Smith may have been hit and miss, the retailer's game sale is not. If you're in the mood for some first-person sword and sorcery, the store is selling Ubisoft's Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for a paltry $5, Lego Star Wars on 360 for $10 and The Darkness on PS3 for $24.

There are quite a few discounted games available - you can find the full list, taken from EcoGamer, after the jump.

Massive Dick Smith Sale Is Updated [EcoGamer, thanks Anthony]

* PC Vampires: The Masquerade $2.50
* PC True Crime Streets of LA $2.50
* PCCD Black & White 2 $5
* PCDVD V8 Supercars 2 $5
* PCCD V8 Supercars 3 $5
* PCCD F.E.A.R $5
* PCDVD Dark Messiah of Might & $5
* PCDVD F.E.A.R Director's Edit $5
* PCDVD Call of Juarez $5
* PC Splinter Cell Double Agent $5
* PC F.E.A.R. Extraction Point $5
* PC Gothic 3 $5
* PC Battle Middle Earth 2 Exp. $5
* PC M & M Hammers of Fate Exp $5
* PC Battle Field 2142 $10
* PC Battlefield 2 $10
* PC WOW Battlechest $39.76
* Xbox 360 Prey $5
* Xbox 360 Ghost Recon 3 $5
* Xbox 360 FIFA World Cup 2006 $5
* Xbox 360 Pro Evo Soccer 6 $5
* Xbox 360 Samurai Warriors 2 $5
* Xbox 360 F.E.A.R. $5
* Xbox 360 Table Tennis $5
* Xbox 360 Tony Hawk's American Wasteland and Gun $5
* Xbox 360 Tony Hawk's Project 8 $5
* Xbox 360 Live Arcade Unplugged $5
* Xbox360 LOTR Battle for Middle $10
* Xbox 360 Lego Star Wars I $10
* Xbox 360 Viva Pinata $10
* Xbox 360 Colin McRae Dirt $10
* Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Double Agent $10
* Xbox 360 Call of Duty 3 $10
* Xbox 360 ShadowRun $10
* Xbox 360 Far Cry Predator $10
* Xbox 360 DOA Extreme 2 $10
* Xbox 360 Test Drive Unlimited $10
* Xbox 360 Saints Row $10
* Xbox 360 FIFA 2007 $10
* Xbox 360 Football Manager 2007 $10
* Xbox 360 Open Season $12.50
* Xbox 360 Crackdown $12.50
* Xbox 360 Sonic the Hedgehog $20
* Xbox 360 Lego Star Wars II $20
* Xbox 360 Skate $25
* Xbox 360 The Simpsons Game $25
* Xbox 360 Ghost Recon 2 Advance $39.88
* Xbox 360 Lego SW Complete Saga $42.38
* Wii Ice Age 2: The Meltdown $15
* Wii Open Seasn $15
* Wii Happy Feet $20
* Wii Far Cry Vengeance $20
* Wii Rayman Raving Rabbids $20
* Wii Splinter Cell Double Agent $20
* Wii Kororinpa $20
* Wii Super Fruit Fall $20
* PS3 The Darkness $23.38
* PS3 NBA 2K7 $23.38
* PS3 Folklore $27.88
* PS3 Warhaw $27.88
* PS3 Lair $27.88
* PS3 F1 Championship Edition $27.88
* PS3 Ridge Racer 7 $27.88
* PS3 Genji-Days of the Blade $27.88
* PS3 NHL 2K7 $32.88
* PS3 NBA Street Home Court $32.88
* PS3 Pirates of the Carribean 3 $37.88
* PS3 Call of Duty 3 $37.88
* PS3 Tony Hawks Project 8 $37.88
* NDS Phoenix Wright Justice For $5
* NDS Megaman Battle Network 5 $5
* NDS Trauma Centre $5
* NDS Brothers In Arms $5
* NDS Bubble Bobble Double Shot $5
* NDS Bomberman Land Touch DS $5
* NDS Phoenix Wright $5
* NDS Monster Puzzle $5
* NDS Rayman Raving Rabbids $5 $5
* NDS Asphalt 2 $5
* NDS Sudoku Platinum $5
* NDS Spectrobes $10
* NDS Harvest Moon $10
* NDS Brain Trainer - Memory $10
* NDS Mario vs Donkey Kong 2 $10
* NDS Kirby Squeak Squad $10
* NDS Brain Trainer - Logic $10
* NDS Sim City $10
* NDS Monop/Boggle/Yaht./B.Ship $10
* NDS Crash Boom Bang $10
* NDS Lucas Lego Star Wars II: $10
* NDS Children of Mana $10
* NDS Mario Hoops 3-on-3 $10
* NDS Sudoku Gridmaster $10
* NDS Dragonquest Heroes $20
* NDS Final Fantasy Chocobo Tale $20
* NDS Clubhouse Games $23.38
* NDS Elite Beat Agents $25
* NDS Pokemon Ranger $32.88
* NDS DK Jungle Climber $32.88
* PSP Fight Night Round 3 $5
* PSP Fifa World Cup 2006 $5
* PSP Fired Up $5
* PSP Tiger Woods PGA Tour $5
* PSP Every Extend Extra $5
* PSP Moto GP $5
* PSP V8 Supercars 2 $5
* PSP Ford Street Racing $5
* PSP Test Drive Unlimited $5
* PSP Prince of Persia: Rival $5
* PSP Exit 2 $5
* PSP Ape Academy $5
* PSP Juiced Eliminator $5
* PSP Football Manager 2007 $5
* PSP Medal of Honor Heroes $5
* PSP Taito Legends $5
* PSP Untold Legends $5
* PSP EA Replay $5
* PSP Activision Hits Remixed $5
* Almost every PS2 game $5
* Almost every Xbox game $5

Comments

  • fairplay @fairplay

    Holy shit. I'm going to pay my local dicksmith a nice visit.

    0
  • Creamy Goodness Guest

    I actually just got back from a local Dick Smiths Powerhouse, still can't believe how much junk I bought for under $100.

    0
  • K Dempsey Guest

    Hee hee is it just me that gets a certain juvenile giggle when my browser (FF) truncates the page title to 'Economical Gamer - Massive Dick' ?

    0
  • End_Boss Guest

    I just got back from my local DSE very disappointed.
    Perhaps this sale doesn't apply to South Australia?
    Dark Messiah was $95 at the Colonnades Dick Smith, and I actually didn't see anything under $50 on PS3 or 360.

    I was up for a Mediocre game spending spree too!

    0
  • Michael Guest

    Some of the games have now gone up in price. When I went to buy Battlefield 2142 it was $20 and now its at $35.

    Check the website www.dse.com.au to check the price on the day you intend on going to buy the game. It also shows the stock availability.

    Some games don't have the sale prices on them at the store but they should scan up the same price of the website at the checkout.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles