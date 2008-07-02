Dick Smith Bargains: Dark Messiah, Battlefield 2 & FEAR For Less Than $10

While the insanely cheap Halo 3 Xbox 360 pricing at Dick Smith may have been hit and miss, the retailer's game sale is not. If you're in the mood for some first-person sword and sorcery, the store is selling Ubisoft's Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for a paltry $5, Lego Star Wars on 360 for $10 and The Darkness on PS3 for $24.
There are quite a few discounted games available - you can find the full list, taken from EcoGamer, after the jump.
* PC Vampires: The Masquerade $2.50
* PC True Crime Streets of LA $2.50
* PCCD Black & White 2 $5
* PCDVD V8 Supercars 2 $5
* PCCD V8 Supercars 3 $5
* PCCD F.E.A.R $5
* PCDVD Dark Messiah of Might & $5
* PCDVD F.E.A.R Director's Edit $5
* PCDVD Call of Juarez $5
* PC Splinter Cell Double Agent $5
* PC F.E.A.R. Extraction Point $5
* PC Gothic 3 $5
* PC Battle Middle Earth 2 Exp. $5
* PC M & M Hammers of Fate Exp $5
* PC Battle Field 2142 $10
* PC Battlefield 2 $10
* PC WOW Battlechest $39.76
* Xbox 360 Prey $5
* Xbox 360 Ghost Recon 3 $5
* Xbox 360 FIFA World Cup 2006 $5
* Xbox 360 Pro Evo Soccer 6 $5
* Xbox 360 Samurai Warriors 2 $5
* Xbox 360 F.E.A.R. $5
* Xbox 360 Table Tennis $5
* Xbox 360 Tony Hawk's American Wasteland and Gun $5
* Xbox 360 Tony Hawk's Project 8 $5
* Xbox 360 Live Arcade Unplugged $5
* Xbox360 LOTR Battle for Middle $10
* Xbox 360 Lego Star Wars I $10
* Xbox 360 Viva Pinata $10
* Xbox 360 Colin McRae Dirt $10
* Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Double Agent $10
* Xbox 360 Call of Duty 3 $10
* Xbox 360 ShadowRun $10
* Xbox 360 Far Cry Predator $10
* Xbox 360 DOA Extreme 2 $10
* Xbox 360 Test Drive Unlimited $10
* Xbox 360 Saints Row $10
* Xbox 360 FIFA 2007 $10
* Xbox 360 Football Manager 2007 $10
* Xbox 360 Open Season $12.50
* Xbox 360 Crackdown $12.50
* Xbox 360 Sonic the Hedgehog $20
* Xbox 360 Lego Star Wars II $20
* Xbox 360 Skate $25
* Xbox 360 The Simpsons Game $25
* Xbox 360 Ghost Recon 2 Advance $39.88
* Xbox 360 Lego SW Complete Saga $42.38
* Wii Ice Age 2: The Meltdown $15
* Wii Open Seasn $15
* Wii Happy Feet $20
* Wii Far Cry Vengeance $20
* Wii Rayman Raving Rabbids $20
* Wii Splinter Cell Double Agent $20
* Wii Kororinpa $20
* Wii Super Fruit Fall $20
* PS3 The Darkness $23.38
* PS3 NBA 2K7 $23.38
* PS3 Folklore $27.88
* PS3 Warhaw $27.88
* PS3 Lair $27.88
* PS3 F1 Championship Edition $27.88
* PS3 Ridge Racer 7 $27.88
* PS3 Genji-Days of the Blade $27.88
* PS3 NHL 2K7 $32.88
* PS3 NBA Street Home Court $32.88
* PS3 Pirates of the Carribean 3 $37.88
* PS3 Call of Duty 3 $37.88
* PS3 Tony Hawks Project 8 $37.88
* NDS Phoenix Wright Justice For $5
* NDS Megaman Battle Network 5 $5
* NDS Trauma Centre $5
* NDS Brothers In Arms $5
* NDS Bubble Bobble Double Shot $5
* NDS Bomberman Land Touch DS $5
* NDS Phoenix Wright $5
* NDS Monster Puzzle $5
* NDS Rayman Raving Rabbids $5 $5
* NDS Asphalt 2 $5
* NDS Sudoku Platinum $5
* NDS Spectrobes $10
* NDS Harvest Moon $10
* NDS Brain Trainer - Memory $10
* NDS Mario vs Donkey Kong 2 $10
* NDS Kirby Squeak Squad $10
* NDS Brain Trainer - Logic $10
* NDS Sim City $10
* NDS Monop/Boggle/Yaht./B.Ship $10
* NDS Crash Boom Bang $10
* NDS Lucas Lego Star Wars II: $10
* NDS Children of Mana $10
* NDS Mario Hoops 3-on-3 $10
* NDS Sudoku Gridmaster $10
* NDS Dragonquest Heroes $20
* NDS Final Fantasy Chocobo Tale $20
* NDS Clubhouse Games $23.38
* NDS Elite Beat Agents $25
* NDS Pokemon Ranger $32.88
* NDS DK Jungle Climber $32.88
* PSP Fight Night Round 3 $5
* PSP Fifa World Cup 2006 $5
* PSP Fired Up $5
* PSP Tiger Woods PGA Tour $5
* PSP Every Extend Extra $5
* PSP Moto GP $5
* PSP V8 Supercars 2 $5
* PSP Ford Street Racing $5
* PSP Test Drive Unlimited $5
* PSP Prince of Persia: Rival $5
* PSP Exit 2 $5
* PSP Ape Academy $5
* PSP Juiced Eliminator $5
* PSP Football Manager 2007 $5
* PSP Medal of Honor Heroes $5
* PSP Taito Legends $5
* PSP Untold Legends $5
* PSP EA Replay $5
* PSP Activision Hits Remixed $5
* Almost every PS2 game $5
* Almost every Xbox game $5
Holy shit. I'm going to pay my local dicksmith a nice visit.