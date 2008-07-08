The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dick Smith Games Sale Comes Complete With Fluctuating Discounts

dse_sale.jpgBattlefield 2142 for $10? It sounds crazy, but that's how much it's going for in Dick Smith's massive sale. If this wasn't reason enough to grab your wallet, pack some sandwiches and head down to your local DSE, the retailer had many other quality titles discounted by 50% or more.

However, according to EcoGamer, DSE has been less than consistent with its pricing:

At the same time as pleasing many bargain hunters I believe Dick Smith has also angered a lot of gamers by not keeping their prices consistent during the sale period. I believe it's the first time a store has changed prices on their games on a daily basis in several instances. Take Conan for example, it was just $25 at one point but then suddenly jumped to $50 shortly after, and now rests at $70.

A huge swing indeed, but it seems to me someone just got their new and old titles mixed up and simply made a correction... to the chagrin of bargain hunters.

Even with the discount confusion, I'm sure plenty of gamers got their fill of great games at even better prices.

Great bargains or great disaster? [EcoGamer, thanks Fredi]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles