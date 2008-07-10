Did You Just Get Master Chief In My Fable II?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lionhead fan site Loinhead has posted a rather suspicious and alleged Fable II screen shot today, one that it claims originates from an anonymous source. The site cryptically writes "we seem to have found an image in the style of Fable 2 very shortly after the Collector's Edition was announced". Hoax? Semi-clever marketing? Merely intense character customisation?

My usually reliable Photoshop bullshit detector isn't being very helpful, but those who suspect that a Master Chief lookalike in Fable II is simply pixel alchemy are welcome to eyeball a larger version linked below.

Master Chief Rockin' [Loinhead via Lionhead Forums]

