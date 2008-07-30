Digital Distribution Nets EA $US 90 Million In Q1

Electronics Arts pulled in a cool $US 90 million in its first quarter, strictly from the digital distribution business. While the company saw a net loss of $US 95 million, as previously reported, bypassing retail channels to the tune of close to a hundred million must warm the cockles of John Riccitiello's heart, while sending waves of nausea through the guts of brick and mortar game shop types.

EA execs didn't break down the details on which distribution methods did how much, but with the company shilling via its online EA Store, as well as the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace, is has ample opportunities.

What we'd really like to know is exactly how much of that is downloadable Rock Band content versus paid-for unlockables in games like Tiger Woods PGA Tour Golf and Need For Speed: Pro Street. Excel documents with that information forwarded to [email protected] will be treated with the utmost discretion.