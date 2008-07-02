Dissidia Script Is 'Double The Length' Of Crisis Core: FFVII's

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix's upcoming PSP "action RPG" Dissidia: Final Fantasy features heroes and villians from Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy X. Epic stuff! The game does look and sound big for a PSP title. But just how big? Says the game's senior director Takeshi Arakawa:

Mr. Nomura [the game's character designer, pictured]has been at all the voice recordings, and the script is double the length ofCrisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

Sure sounds like Square Enix is making a AAA PSP title. Good for Square Enix. Good for PSP owners.

Dissidia: Final Fantasy Interview [Forever Fantasy via PSP Fanboy]

