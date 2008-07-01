Does Solid Snake Have... A Solid Snake?

The United States is gearing up to elect a new president, gasoline prices are skyrocking, environmentalists are predicting doom for our planet, and on the internet the debate rages on - does Solid Snake haev a penis? Binary Fractal has posted a long, rather crude essay explaining why he believes this clone of Big Boss was born without junk, citing photographic evidence, particular storylines, and Snake's relationship problems along the way. For example:

At the end of MGS Naomi was offering free strip searches to Snake (literally) and when she finally has him in front of her, naked, she starts crying like a bitch. Keep in mind that Naomi is the biggest whore in the MG universe and there's nothing that makes a whore cry more than having a man show up with no penis in her house.

My thoughts? He can't reproduce, he's dying prematurely, and the one girl he had the hots for doesn't have a grandpa complex. Damn guys, leave the poor man his penis.

Solid Snake Has No Penis [Binary Fractal - Thanks Luis!]