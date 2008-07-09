Does This Banjo Kazooie Video Confirm An Xbox 360 Motion Controller?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Did Ken Lobb, creative director at Microsoft Game Studios, just confirm motion control will be a factor in the newest Banjo Kazooie game? We're saying it's a "definite maybe". Others are saying yes, based on Lobb's comments in a Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts walk-through with developer commentary. What comments?

Specifically, Ken says "The primary function that Kazooie has in the game is she carries this wrench and the wrench is used for many different things. One of the things that the wrench is used for is to turn these devices. So you basically grab with the wrench and then you twist the controller around and it'll move different things in the game".

While we're mostly positive that Microsoft will be spilling the official beans on X-waggle come next week, we're not going to take Ken's word as motion controlled gospel. He could have merely misspoke, even if it's a rumour we've heard before. If you want to be the judge, make it to the 4 minute mark on the IGN video linked below.

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Xbox 360 Developer Commentary - Showdown Town Walkthrough [IGN - thanks, William!]

