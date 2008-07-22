Does This Target Card Show LBP's Release Date?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kotakuite ZeroGinc sent us a snap of a $US 5 reservation card from Target that seems to reveal a release date for Sony's much-anticipated LittleBigPlanet. Expected initially for September, you may recall that during Sony's E3 2008 presentation, they pegged the game as dropping in October — precisely the month indicated on the card you'll see after the jump:

10/21/08, just one day before my birthday! Note, if you will, however, the asterisk pointing the way to fine print: Release date subject to change. Perhaps I will hold off on that birthday wishlist, just to be sure.

