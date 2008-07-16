The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't Be Surprised If There Are RE5 Controls Surprises

The Resident 5 footage shown here at E3 is gorgeous. Jaw dropping, even. The game really looks like what people have been waiting for. What's not to like? The criticism level against the game has been the fact it uses Resident 4's controls. That's not necessarily a bad thing if you liked Resident Evil 4! But as RE5 producer Jun Takeuchi pointed out:

It's possible that a lot of people who play Resident Evil 5 may not have played Resident Evil 4. But they might have played Gears of Wars or Call of Duty. Those are both games that I and our team really, really like. So don't be surprised if at the Tokyo Game Show, the controls are different. For now, we have the control set up for RE4. I'm not confirming or denying anything, but we like to surprise people.

Another interesting tidbit: When Takeuchi saw Gears of War, he thought the guys that made it must really like Resident Evil 4. And when he met the Gears of War team, they told him, yes, they were big RE4 fans. And like that, we come full circle! Or something.

