Don't Expect Bungie's 'Announcement' At PAX

When Bungie's plans to announce their new game went tits-up at E3 last week, it meant they'd have to save it, and go announce it at the next big event. That big event obviously wasn't Comic-Con, so a quick look on the calendar reveals...oh, could it be PAX, which kicks off on August 29? No, silly. Bungie have issued the following statement on their website:

For the record, we have no plans to make any big announcements or huge reveals at PAX this year. While we will have some Halo 3 multiplayer stuff for you to check out, this is not going to be the "big announcement" many of our fans are clamouring for. Rest assured that when the time is right, we will be making announcements and talking about the stuff we're currently working on. At the moment we do have three distinct projects underway within Bungie - some familiar, some not. Some on a closer horizon, some quite far off.

Three projects, at least one of them a Halo project, noted, thanks. Oh, and for the disappointed, just because they're keeping mum at PAX doesn't mean they can't announce anything at Leipzig, which starts August 20.

Bungie @ PAX [Bungie]

