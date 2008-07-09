Don't Hate On Doom III, It Made Money

Some people don't like id Software's Doom III, saying, yeah, that game just isn't very good. Company CEO Todd Hollenshead has a message for those people:

I think there are three people on the internet that keep making these posts that Doom III was 'bad'... There's some mass-misperception out there... I get this occasionally — why don't I think Doom III was successful? We sold over three million units! It's the most successful game in id's history.

That that haters! Doom III made money, and money can buy things. So there.

Todd Hollenshead Interview [Kikizo]