Double D Dodgeball In Action

The screenshots I posted earlier this month of Yuke's Double D Dodgeball for Xbox Live Arcade did not do the game justice. Now they've released a trailer form the title, giving us a much better feel for what's going on in the game. It looks like a total blast, with relatively simple graphics augmented by XBLA's trademark glowy lighting effects. And hey, it supports the Xbox Live Camera!

As revealed at the end of the trailer, Double D Dodgeball is coming to Xbox Live July 30th.

