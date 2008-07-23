Dragon Age: Origins Gameplay: Our E3 Preview In Just Three Minutes

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While we didn't actually get to lovingly touch the mouse and keyboard used to control our Dragon Age: Origins preview, we still got to see plenty of what the BioWare developed role-playing game will have to offer. If you'd like the alternate universe experience of what we saw in the bowels of the Sheraton Hotel at E3, edited down to just three short minutes, watch this down and dirty Dragon Age gameplay clip. You'll feel like you were there — minus the swag and European journalist aroma.

