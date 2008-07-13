Dragon Age: Origins: Whither Hast I Seen Thith Before?



Dragon Age: Origins gave Gametrailers TV (on Spike) its exclusive trailer in the latest edition of the show last night. Impressively rendered, sure, but it also looks like an outtake from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Zero gameplay is shown, so this is a teaser only. But this title has been under development for years and described by BioWare's Ray Muzyka as the spiritual successor to Baldur's Gate, and it will have a very big presence at E3 this week. McWhertor has an appointment to play it and will tell us if the gameplay is more inspired than the implied story.

Dragon Age: Origins — Exclusive E3 Debut Trailer [Gametrailers]