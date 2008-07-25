Dragon Quest Remakes Are Big In Japan

You know how this works. Square-Enix takes classic game, remakes it for the Nintendo DS, Japan freaks. The gamers in that nation snapped up well over a half-million copies of the Dragon Quest V do-over last week, according to Media Create. They also grabbed a considerable amount of the latest Gundam thing, further lining the pockets of Namco Bandai bigwigs.
Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G returns to the top ten, after a drop in sales. The rest of the best sellers are after the jump.
1. Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu No Hanayome (DS) - 644,000 / NEW
2. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP) - 138,000 / NEW
3. Persona 4 (PS2) - 41,000 / 233,000
4. Tears to Tiara: Kakan no Daichi (PS3) - 34,000 / NEW
5. Wii Fit (Wii) - 27,000 / 2,380,000
6. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 24,000 / 1,584,000
7. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 21,000 / 212,000
8. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 16,000 / 223,000
9. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 16,000 / 2,293,000
10. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS) - 16,000 / 44,000
11. Bimoji Training DS (DS)
12. Super Mario Stadium: Family Baseball (Wii)
13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
14. Wii Sports (Wii)
15. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)
16. Resident Evil 0 (Wii)
17. Pokémon Diamond (DS)
18. Hanayori Danshi: Koi Seyo Onago (DS)
19. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii)
20. Wii Play (Wii)
21. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
22. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP)
23. Pokémon Pearl (DS)
24. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)
25. Initial D: Extreme Stage (PS3)
26. Mario Kart DS (DS)
27. Gegege no Kitarou: Youkai Daigekisen (DS)
28. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
29. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
30. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryoku Series Vol. 12: CR Shinseiki Evangelion: Shito, Futatabi (PS2)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink