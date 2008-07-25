Dragon Quest Remakes Are Big In Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You know how this works. Square-Enix takes classic game, remakes it for the Nintendo DS, Japan freaks. The gamers in that nation snapped up well over a half-million copies of the Dragon Quest V do-over last week, according to Media Create. They also grabbed a considerable amount of the latest Gundam thing, further lining the pockets of Namco Bandai bigwigs.

Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G returns to the top ten, after a drop in sales. The rest of the best sellers are after the jump.

1. Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu No Hanayome (DS) - 644,000 / NEW
2. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP) - 138,000 / NEW
3. Persona 4 (PS2) - 41,000 / 233,000
4. Tears to Tiara: Kakan no Daichi (PS3) - 34,000 / NEW
5. Wii Fit (Wii) - 27,000 / 2,380,000
6. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 24,000 / 1,584,000
7. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 21,000 / 212,000
8. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 16,000 / 223,000
9. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 16,000 / 2,293,000
10. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS) - 16,000 / 44,000

11. Bimoji Training DS (DS)
12. Super Mario Stadium: Family Baseball (Wii)
13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
14. Wii Sports (Wii)
15. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)
16. Resident Evil 0 (Wii)
17. Pokémon Diamond (DS)
18. Hanayori Danshi: Koi Seyo Onago (DS)
19. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii)
20. Wii Play (Wii)
21. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
22. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP)
23. Pokémon Pearl (DS)
24. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)
25. Initial D: Extreme Stage (PS3)
26. Mario Kart DS (DS)
27. Gegege no Kitarou: Youkai Daigekisen (DS)
28. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
29. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
30. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryoku Series Vol. 12: CR Shinseiki Evangelion: Shito, Futatabi (PS2)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales

