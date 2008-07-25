Dragon Quest Remakes Are Big In Japan

You know how this works. Square-Enix takes classic game, remakes it for the Nintendo DS, Japan freaks. The gamers in that nation snapped up well over a half-million copies of the Dragon Quest V do-over last week, according to Media Create. They also grabbed a considerable amount of the latest Gundam thing, further lining the pockets of Namco Bandai bigwigs.

Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G returns to the top ten, after a drop in sales. The rest of the best sellers are after the jump.

1. Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu No Hanayome (DS) - 644,000 / NEW

2. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP) - 138,000 / NEW

3. Persona 4 (PS2) - 41,000 / 233,000

4. Tears to Tiara: Kakan no Daichi (PS3) - 34,000 / NEW

5. Wii Fit (Wii) - 27,000 / 2,380,000

6. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 24,000 / 1,584,000

7. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 21,000 / 212,000

8. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 16,000 / 223,000

9. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 16,000 / 2,293,000

10. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS) - 16,000 / 44,000

11. Bimoji Training DS (DS)

12. Super Mario Stadium: Family Baseball (Wii)

13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

14. Wii Sports (Wii)

15. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)

16. Resident Evil 0 (Wii)

17. Pokémon Diamond (DS)

18. Hanayori Danshi: Koi Seyo Onago (DS)

19. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii)

20. Wii Play (Wii)

21. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

22. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP)

23. Pokémon Pearl (DS)

24. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)

25. Initial D: Extreme Stage (PS3)

26. Mario Kart DS (DS)

27. Gegege no Kitarou: Youkai Daigekisen (DS)

28. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

29. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

30. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryoku Series Vol. 12: CR Shinseiki Evangelion: Shito, Futatabi (PS2)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales