The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dragon Quest V DS Ships A Million

Dragon Quest is popular stuff! Take the DS Dragon Quest V remake , which went on sale July 17th in Japan. Square Enix announced that the game has shipped over a million copies in Japan. It's interesting to note that Dragon Quest IV also moved a million copies (rather quickly, apparently!) when it went on sale last November. So pencil in all future DQ remakes at a million copies shipped, then!

「ドラゴンクエストV 天空の花嫁」国内出荷本数100万本突破 [IT Media]

Comments

  • Luminal Guest

    108 - Is it just an urban legend? What I heard ages ago was that a Japanese government department passed on a ruling that DQ games must only be released on a weekend or public holiday to prevent the school/ work skipping incident that occurred in 1989.

    Even it's cool a game has an urban legend!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles