Duke Nukem Trilogy Trailer Takes The Cake


What do you do when E3 rolls around and you've got nothing to show? You fudge it, and you do what these guys did, and just go make something awesome. Be sure to stick around for the crotch zoom.

Comments

  • stibbons @stibbons

    Step 1: Bitchin' soundtrack, some assets from our last game, and a little clip-art.
    Step 2: ???
    Step 3: Profit!

    0
  • bob Guest

    This is one of the best trailers of E3 easy!
    For some reason now i just wanna buy whatever they are selling

    0

