What do you do when E3 rolls around and you've got nothing to show? You fudge it, and you do what these guys did, and just go make something awesome. Be sure to stick around for the crotch zoom.
Duke Nukem Trilogy Trailer Takes The Cake
Step 1: Bitchin' soundtrack, some assets from our last game, and a little clip-art.
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Profit!