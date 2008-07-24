E308 Simon Jeffery Destroys All of Your Hopes For Dreamcast 2, Shenmue 3, and Seaman 2

See Brian try to talk the head of Sega of America into launching Dreamcast 2 to take on the Wii.
Dreamcast 2? Seaman 2? Shenmue 3? Hear Simon Jeffery crush all of your Sega wet dreams.
Whats the proffit.Sega is trying to be someone else forgeting how they succeded.
Continue like that you just make:
SONIC games are crap.You cant play 100% pure sonic game anymore.I really missed the SEGA DREAMCAST.SONIC ADVENTURE AND SONIC ADVENTURE 2.Sonic is transforming into ANIMALS and [email protected] sonic is a SONIC.It has its character and personality.WHEN IT GETS ANGRY IT GETS INTO SUPER SONIC AND NOT A [email protected]
Sega wont make SEHN MUE 3.Jeffery you are such a @sshole man.Shen mue was the one of the bEST games of all time in the video game industry.Dreamcast got its attention with SHEN MUE.It was A BIG SUCCESS.BIG!!!!!!....
SEGA WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO BE.NO I DONT LIKE YOU.
COME ON AND BE ORIGINAL AGAIN.