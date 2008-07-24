The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

E308 Simon Jeffery Destroys All of Your Hopes For Dreamcast 2, Shenmue 3, and Seaman 2

See Brian try to talk the head of Sega of America into launching Dreamcast 2 to take on the Wii.
Dreamcast 2? Seaman 2? Shenmue 3? Hear Simon Jeffery crush all of your Sega wet dreams.

  • cast128dreams Guest

    Whats the proffit.Sega is trying to be someone else forgeting how they succeded.
    Continue like that you just make:
    SONIC games are crap.You cant play 100% pure sonic game anymore.I really missed the SEGA DREAMCAST.SONIC ADVENTURE AND SONIC ADVENTURE 2.Sonic is transforming into ANIMALS and [email protected] sonic is a SONIC.It has its character and personality.WHEN IT GETS ANGRY IT GETS INTO SUPER SONIC AND NOT A [email protected]
    Sega wont make SEHN MUE 3.Jeffery you are such a @sshole man.Shen mue was the one of the bEST games of all time in the video game industry.Dreamcast got its attention with SHEN MUE.It was A BIG SUCCESS.BIG!!!!!!....

    SEGA WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO BE.NO I DONT LIKE YOU.
    COME ON AND BE ORIGINAL AGAIN.

  • What GamesJourno.com tells me about Sega’s treatment in the media « SEGA Neptune – Passion For SEGA Guest

    [...] article and this one too are just a few of the examples of this recurring situation, so Sega has a line-up [...]

