E3 2008 Is Over, But Our Coverage Lives On

It's official. E3 2008 has given up the ghost. Time of death was approximately 4:08 PM Pacific Standard Time. I learned of the news when visiting Midway's office to get a hands-on demo with Wheelman and noticed that the This Is Vegas presentation stations were being torn down. So sad.
But there's a silver lining! Our coverage will continue despite this tragedy. Expect loads more hands-on impressions, media, out of context quotes, and analysis over the following days. E3 coverage... you're soaking in it!
