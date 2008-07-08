E3: Dud or a Blast?

It's hard to believe by this year's E3 is one week away. The show unofficial kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Pacific on Monday when Microsoft starts their press conference. While the show floor, or what there is of a show floor, won't open until Tuesday, there will be plenty of events to look forward on Monday alone. Here's a run down of some of the highlights for the week:

Sunday

8 p.m. Kotaku Party: Open to everyone (21 and over)

Monday

10:30 a.m. Microsoft Presser

1 p.m. Shane Kim Roundtable

3 p.m. EA Presser

8:30 p.m. Gears of War 2 Reception

Tuesday

9 a.m. Show Floor Opens

9 a.m. Nintendo Presser

11:30 a.m. Sony Presser

2: 30 p.m. Ubisoft Presser

4:30 p.m. Capcom Presser

7 p.m. Activision Presser (Not technically a part of E3)

Wednesday

9:15 a.m. E3 Keynote by Gov. Perry

10 a.m. Sony Roundtable

10:45 a.m. Take Two Presser

1 p.m. State of the Industry Keynote

2:30 p.m. Konami Presser

There are, of course, plenty of booth tours, one-on-one interviews, meetings and parties that I didn't include in this concise snapshot. What are you most eager to check out? Me? I'm psyched for the big three's keynote's because those are almost always chockful of news. I'm also interested to see what both Take-Two and EA have to say at their pressers, I expect some news from both, maybe even related, though I sort doubt it. More than any year before, though, I think this E3 will be the year of the third-parties. Lots of big games being shown off.

